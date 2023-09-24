Several major companies have pulled advertising from Rumble, the video platform that hosts Russell Brand’s broadcasts, in light of sexual assault allegations against the British comedian.

According to a report from The Guardian, Burger King, Asos, the Barbican and HelloFresh have all removed advertising from Rumble, where Brand has 1.4 million followers.

The move comes after YouTube suspended Brand’s ability to monetize videos he posts on that platform; Rumble, however, has rejected calls to follow suit, with Rumble accusing a British parliamentary committee of “deeply inappropriate” behaviour after Caroline Dinenage, the Conservative chair of the culture, media and sport committee, wrote a letter to the Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski, stating her concern that Brand “may be able to profit from his content on the platform.”

In a statement issued via X (formerly Twitter), Rumble slammed Dinenage’s letter as “disturbing,” claiming that parliament’s requests were “deeply inappropriate and dangerous” in terms of stifling free speech.

“Singling out an individual and demanding his ban is even more disturbing given the absence of any connection between the allegations and his content on Rumble,” the statement added.

Rumble's response to the UK Parliament's letter to our CEO @chrispavlovski pic.twitter.com/iSCpHIHoU4 — Rumble – 🏴‍☠️ $RUM (@rumblevideo) September 20, 2023

As The Guardian reports, Burger King has paused all advertising on Rumble while investigations into the allegations against Brand continue.

Brand was reportedly earning in excess of $1.2 million per year from YouTube, and rakes in an estimated $33,000 per month from Rumble.