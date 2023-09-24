Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily have tied the knot.

TMZ is reporting that the former WWE superstar and Daily, who became engaged this summer, were married in an “intimate” ceremony in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday, Sept. 23.

READ MORE: Hulk Hogan Is Engaged To Sky Daily After Over A Year Of Dating

According to the outlet, the ceremony was attended by “just their closest family members,” and held at the couple’s church, Indian Rocks Baptist Church.

Those family members were reportedly Daily’s children and Hogan’s son, Nick; his daughter, Brooke, was reportedly unable to attend due to short notice of the spontaneous nuptials.

Daily, 45, reportedly wore a gown from Rue de Seine, accented by four-carat diamond earrings.

READ MORE: Hulk Hogan Opens Up About His Journey To Healthy Lifestyle And Impressive 40-Pound Weight Loss After His ‘Body Shut Down’ On Him

This marks the third walk down the aisle for 70-year-old wrestler, who was previously married to Linda Hogan (from 1983 until 2009), and Jennifer McDaniel (from 2010 to 2021).