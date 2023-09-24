Kourtney Kardashian is under fire by the mayor of Malibu.

TMZ reports that Mayor Bruce Silverstein is accusing Kardashian of lying on a permit application, claiming an event she was hosting was a “baby shower” when it was actually a large-scale promotional event for her health and wellness brand, Poosh.

“The event planner and property owner both lied in the permit application.”

According to Silverstein, when Kardashian filed the permit, it was claimed the “baby shower” would be attended by just 96 guests; however, the event wound up hosting a crowd of more than 600.

Silverstein made the accusations against the “Kardashians” star in a lengthy Facebook post, featuring with the headline:”City of Malibu Continues to Place Celebrities and the Uber Wealthy Over Residents: City Staff Sells Out to Kardashian and Grants Emergency Expedited Permit for Large Event in a Vacant Single-Family Home in Private Neighbourhood.”

In his post, Silverstein writes that he personally witnessed “multiple trucks unloading hundreds of boxes, furniture and other home-decor” at the house next to the one in which he lives.

“As an elected official, however, I am appalled by the situation, and it helps me understand what residents throughout the city are dealing with. Not a good look for the city — although it is a great ad to non-residents who want to come here and destroy the residents’ peaceful enjoyment of their homes,” he continued.

“I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property. Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me — which was that the house is being ‘rented” for an “influencer event.”

In a followup post, Silverstein shared social media posts documenting the “Poolside with Poosh” event, which does indeed appear to have nothing to do with a baby shower.

Silverstein goes on to allege outright fraud.

“The event planner and property owner both lied in the permit application — just as I told you from the start,” he wrote.

“As a resident, I demand that the city take appropriate legal action to address the fraud that was perpetrated by this company,” he added. “I also request an internal investigation to ascertain whether anyone working for the city was complicit in this matter, as opposed to having been defrauded.”

Kardashian has yet to address the allegations.