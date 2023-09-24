Click to share this via email

Lenny Kravitz has joined the ever-growing legion of celebs to harness the power of TikTok.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Kravitz issued his first-ever TikTok post, celebrating the arrival of autumn.

In the video, Kravitz is seen wearing the ridiculously huge scarf that became a viral meme more than a decade ago.

“Grab your big scarf,” Kravitz says as he walks toward the camera, wearing that scarf. “It’s the first day of fall.”

During a 2018 appearance on “The Tonight Show “, Kravitz discussed his big scarf.

“I cannot escape this,” Kravitz said with a laugh. “I live in the Bahamas, I’m used to hot weather and I had to go to the store, I was buying some groceries and I thought I’d put on a little scarf to protect my throat, and that’s the scarf I had.”

“But Lenny, this is not a scarf, it’s a blanket!” responded host Jimmy Fallon.

“That was the day I thought I would break it out, and I had no idea that there would be paparazzi and that is now everything,” Kravitz said.

In fact, Kravitz noted that, thanks to the magic of PhotoShop, every time the meme reappears, his scarf gets larger.

“Here’s the thing about the internet, though, that’s the problem — the scarf keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” he quipped.