Kelly Clarkson was on her way to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas when stopped to do some singing on the street.

On Saturday, she shared a video on Instagram in which she’s belting out Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It”, taking over from a clearly delighted street performer, who dances along with her.

“I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day!” Clarkson wrote in the caption.

When Clarkson finishes the verse, she walks over and gives the singer a big hug; at that point she’s seen telling her something — presumably who she is — which causes the woman to do a double take and a minor freakout.

“She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off! See ya tonight Vegas ❤️,” Clarkson concluded.