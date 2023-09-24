Now that Usher has been officially announced as headliner of next year’s Super Bowl halftime show, he’s opening up about how he learned he was being offered the gig.

According to Usher, that offer came from no less than Jay-Z himself.

“It was like this was destined to happen.”

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Usher recalled picking up a call from the “99 Problems” rapper, whose company, Roc Nation, produces the halftime show.

‘Well, I mean, you know, me and the big homie, we talk often,” Usher told Lowe of Jay-Z.

“But when I got this call… he said, ‘It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it’s time for you to have that moment.’ I’m like, what are you talking about? He’s like, ‘The Super Bowl.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, you ready? Absolutely,'” he continued.

According to Usher, “it was like this was destined to happen. I think that everything that led up to that moment, going to Las Vegas for my Vegas residency for the last two years. The legacy, obviously, that is the music, the celebration of entertainment in that place is the City of Lights. You know, it’s always been a place where, you know, entertainers go and find love and passion, connection to their fans. So for the Super Bowl to have made its way to Las Vegas while we were in Vegas, having such an amazing two years.”

In the official announcement, Usher issued a statement to declare what an “honour” it is to be chosen to perform in front of a television viewing audience that has exceeded 100 million.

“It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” he said. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Super Bowl LVIII takes place Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.