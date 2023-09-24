With wildly popular manga “One Piece” now a hit series for Netflix, fans have been sharing their ideas about dream casting for future seasons.

This has resulted in fans calling for the show to cast Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Kureha, a 141-year-old physician who lives on Drum Island. The character is also the mentor/adoptive mother of Tony Tony Chopper, the doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates, who is expected to be introduced in the series’ second season.

“I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha.”

Curtis is aware of fans calling for her casting, and took to Instagram to reveal that she’s up for the role.

READ MORE: Offset Enlists Jamie Lee Curtis To Address Cardi B ‘Drama’ In Hilarious Parody Of Infamous James Brown Video

“Once the strike against the greed of the [AMPTP] is settled with a fair contract, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha,” she wrote in her post, accompanying an image of the doc taken from the “One Piece” manga.

Curtis’ message was noticed by Matt Owens, he series’ co-showrunner alongside Steven Maeda, who responded with a comment.

“Mommy dearest, that’s why we sent you that figure! No need to lobby. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work let’s talk!” he wrote.

As it turns out, Curtis was well aware of the character before that fan movement built steam.

In another Instagram post, she shared a video from a junket interview promoting “Halloween Kills” last year, revealing that she was already a “One Piece” fan, and that Tony Tony Chopper was her favourite character.

READ MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis Says She’ll ‘Fight And Defend’ Her Trans Daughter’s ‘Right To Exist’ To Anyone Who Thinks Otherwise

In fact, she said at the time, her daughter Ruby Guest was encouraging her to play Dr. Kureha.