Adele has once again set the rumour mill alight after dropping more marriage hints.

The “Hello” singer was performing at her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday night when she referred to herself as a “wife” while talking to the audience.

In video shared on X, she talks about about how “partner” Rich Paul loves the NFL.

Adele are you married? Girl you would make a great wife. Rich can teach you all about American football 🏈💜🏈 Video by @XOANTY pic.twitter.com/dcYI8EMZkC — 𝓛𝓲𝓼a/Will See Adele Nov. 3 (@LisaGilcrease) September 24, 2023

However, Adele reveals that she’s “not the greatest wife when it comes to football”.

The video comes just weeks after the Grammy winner referred to Rich Paul as her “husband” during another of her residency concerts.

Adele has been romantically linked to the sports agent since July 2021.

The couple has not confirmed that they are legally wed.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 10-year-old son Angelo.