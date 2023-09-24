Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift watches next to Donna Kelsey in the second quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears

Taylor Swift is proving that “Red” truly is her colour.

On Sunday, the “Lover” singer added fuel to Travis Kelce romance rumours after attending a Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Kelce’s mom, Donna.

📹| Taylor and Travis Kelce's mom enjoying the game at Arrowhead stadium today! pic.twitter.com/gVPWedkgvx — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) September 24, 2023

The 33-year-old sported a red Kansas City Chiefs shirt while cheering on her rumoured love interest and his team from an Arrowhead Stadium box.

Swift was also seen celebrating after Kelce scored a touchdown against the Chicago Bears.

Romance rumours between the two have been circulating since July, when Kelce revealed that he attempted to get the superstar’s digits backstage at the Kansas City stop on her Eras Tour.

Last week, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce appeared on the WIP Morning Show and was asked about rumours that his brother is dating Swift.

“I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world,” he said in a now-viral clip, adding, ”But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true.”