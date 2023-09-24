Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Miley Cyrus is stepping over to the dark side.

On Sunday, the “Wrecking Ball” singer took to Instagram to debut her new brunette hair transformation.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Recalls Experiencing ‘Anxiety’ Years After Filming Traumatic ‘Black Mirror’ Scene As Her Malibu House Burned Down

“Congratulations on your beautiful debut show as creative director @Gucci 🖤 Your stunning heart was shown in every stitch. I love you & am so proud,” she wrote in her caption.

Fans in praised Cyrus’ new look, which is the first time in a decade that she has sported fully brown locks.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Reflects On Tough Liam Hemsworth Divorce, Says She Decided To Split On Same Day As Glastonbury Performance

“The hair is givingggggggg! Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous,” wrote one follower.

“YOUR HAIR!!!!! SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP,” wrote another fan.

“OMG YOU ARE TOTALLY BROWN AGAIN. FINALLY. IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT FOR LIKE 10 YEARS,” added a third.

Cyrus recently looked back on falling in love with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth while the pair were filming “The Last Song” together.