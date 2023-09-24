When it came time for Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess to get engaged, the pair decided to keep the news to themselves and just enjoy the moment. But every secret has to surface eventually — and the iHeartRadio Music Festival played a role in the couple’s decision to share the happy news.

Green and Burgess walked the red carpet during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, and spoke with ET’s Cassie DiLaura about their exciting engagement — which they announced during a recent episode of their “Old-ish” podcast.

“We actually got engaged two months ago,” Burgess explained, as Green shared, “We just kept it to ourselves.”

According to Green, only “immediate friends and family” knew that it had actually happened until they revealed the news during their podcast while chatting with co-host Randy Spelling — who also joined them on the carpet on Friday.

“It wasn’t really that hard to keep [it secret],” Burgess said. “But it was really actually nice to have that moment for us to ourselves and not make it about an announcement.”

“To be honest, I even got in my head at the beginning, I was like, ‘How are we going to announce?!’ And it’s not even about that for us. But it got to the point to where I was like, ‘I don’t want to keep trying to flip my ring or take it off, but we’re going to be in Vegas on the carpet, and I want to wear it!'”

And wear it she did! Sharna showed off the impressive sparkler as she posed for pics with her new fiancé on the red carpet on Friday.

Green and Burgess share a 1-year-old son, Zane. Meanwhile, Green is dad to sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox. Green also has a 21-year-old son, Kassius, from his relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

According to Green, the kids were all “super excited” about the engagement.

“They were part of the proposal,” Burgess said. “It was really beautiful.”

As they explained on their podcast, Green popped the question during a surprise party Sharna had thrown for him for his 50th birthday back in July. Green learned about the birthday and knew Sharna wouldn’t be expecting a proposal at an event she thought he didn’t even know was happening.

“The kids come in with him,” Burgess recalled on their podcast when sharing the news. “Noah is holding Zane, and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box. And they all come in there and they stand next to Brian, and he takes the box from Journey, and he says, ‘Would you spend the rest of your life with us?’ I was just looking at him like, ‘I can’t believe this is really happening.'”

As Burgess told ET on Friday, “I think all of us were emotional about it. I think, honestly, Noah was the most emotional. [But] everyone was just so excited.”

“Honestly, everyone was waiting for this moment for, I think, a while, and it was finally happening,” she shared. “It was definitely an emotional moment for me, and to share it with, you know, my favorite people, it just feels so perfect and right.”

As for how Green’s ex-wife, Fox, felt about the engagement news, Burgess said, “She’s super excited for us.”

“She’s really been amazing,” Green said of Fox — who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. “I mean, we’ve been so lucky. We’ve run up against zero friction and zero issues with anything with the kids, with just being together, and her. And co-parenting has been great with her. We’re so blessed to be able to talk about these things.”

Green and Burgess were first linked in 2020, and announced she was expecting in February 2022. Burgess gave birth in June 2022, and, shortly thereafter, Green opened up about life with a newborn in an interview with ET.

“The kids are so amazing with Zane, they were amazing with Sharna the whole time when she was pregnant,” he recalled. “They would come in every morning and they would wanna rub her belly and they would talk to him and they’re just obsessed with him. They come in every morning now, going, ‘Is he awake yet?’ You know, they tip toe around, they’re so cute, it’s so cool. It’s just been really smooth sailing. It’s been great.”

