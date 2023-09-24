Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear to be basking in the “Afterglow” of the Kansas City Chiefs’ big win on Sunday.

The rumoured new couple were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium together after Kelce’s team defeated the Chicago Bears.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game (Chiefs won!) !!! 🥹

pic.twitter.com/2NfxYNsn20 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 25, 2023

A video of the moment sees Swift sporting a red “Chiefs” sweater around her waist, while Kelce rocks a denim ensemble.

Earlier in the day, Swift was seen cheering Kelce on from a stadium box alongside his mom, Donna.

📹| Taylor and Travis Kelce's mom enjoying the game at Arrowhead stadium today! pic.twitter.com/gVPWedkgvx — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) September 24, 2023

Swift was also spotted getting pretty excited after Kelce scored a touchdown during the game.

Romance rumours between the two have been circulating since July, when Kelce revealed that he attempted to get the superstar’s digits backstage at the Kansas City stop on her Eras Tour.