Kourtney Kardashian is welcoming her new baby with Mickey Mouse energy.

On Sunday, the reality star threw a Disney-themed baby shower at her Los Angeles mansion, and she shared a look at the extravagant party on her Instagram Story.

In the first video, Kourtney showed off what guests first encountered as they entered the baby shower, with an old fashioned barbershop quartet.

Even the snacks were Disney-themed, with Mickey Mouse cakes, and even Mickey Mouse pancakes and Mickey Mouse-shaped butter to go with them.

The party also had a sign designed to resemble the one from Disneyland, but reading “Baby Barker” instead, as Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker shared on his Instagram Story.

In the photo Barker shared, Kourtney could be seen standing in front of the sign, showing off her baby bump with a Mickey ears hat on her head.

Also at the party were family members like mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian.

Kim shared more snaps and videos from the party on her Instagram Story.

The baby shower wasn’t without some controversy, though. Over the weekend, Malibu Mayor Bruce Silverstein accused Kourtney of lying about the nature of the event in her permit application.

In a post on Facebook, the mayor said that on Saturday the reality star held an event at her mansion which had been represented in the permit application as a baby shower, but was in fact an influencer event for her brand Poosh.

Photos from the so-called “Poolside with Poosh” event indeed appeared to be completely separate from the baby shower held on Sunday.

The mayor also said that the permit filing had claimed the shower would be attended by just 96 guests, but the Poosh event was attended by more than 600.

Kourtney did not respond to the allegations.