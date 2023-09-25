Taylor Swift reportedly went all out to make sure she and Travis Kelce got some time together on Sunday night.

According to a TikTok user, Swift paid for an entire restaurant’s meals at a Kansas City eatery just so she, Kelce and friends could have the place to themselves.

Swift hit headlines Sunday after attending Kelce’s Kansas City Chief’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The “Love Story” musician was then seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium with the NFL star after the Chiefs’ big win.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game (Chiefs won!) !!! 🥹

The fan called Molly (@1989vinyl) revealed how her friend had told her about Swift’s kind gesture in the TikTok clip.

The social media user explained, “I just got a call from a friend and Taylor is going to a place, and she just paid for everybody at the restaurant so that they would leave…

“They were eating and the waitress came up and said, ‘Here’s the deal, everything is paid for but you have to have to leave, like right now.’ How freaking insane is this! Oh and of course, she’s with Travis Kelce.”

One person commented, “This feels very different. This feels like, maybe not really planned, and she’s just living in the moment. And I LOVE that for her.”

Molly replied, “Yes! Apparently a bunch of the other players arrived. According to my friend,” as well as captioning the clip: “Holy s**t, my friend just called me. Taylor paid for everyone’s meals, they had to leave. Not saying where. She is with Travis!”