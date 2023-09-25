Sophia Loren is recovering after having a bad fall at her home in Switzerland.

The actress, 89, suffered several fractures, including to her femur and hip, after she fell in her bathroom at home on Sunday, a rep told People.

The rep insisted they were “optimistic” about Loren’s recovery following her surgery.

Loren’s restaurant chain also shared the news on their Instagram profile, writing in the translated message: “A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures.

“Operated with a positive outcome, he will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation. Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon.

“The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery. #sophialoren @sophialorenrestaurant,” the post concluded.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed Loren had been due to open one of her restaurants in the Italian city of Bari on September 26, marking the fourth eatery using her name. According to the restaurant chain’s website, it looks like the Bari location is still taking bookings.

Any engagements Loren had planned will now be pushed back until she recovers.

Sources told THR that Loren’s sons Carlo and Edoardo — whom she shares with her late husband, Carlo Ponti, who died in 2007 — had been by her side at hospital.