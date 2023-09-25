A very special guest was at Pete Davidson’s comedy show in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Appearing to confirm rumours that they’re officially an item, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star Madelyn Cline made a sweet appearance at Davidson’s stand-up show in Sin City at The Chelsea.

A source spills to Page Six that Davidson and his potential new girlfriend, whom he began seeing a month after his dating days with actress Chase Sui Wonders ended, stayed together at a suite in Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World.

News of the new relationship, Davidson’s latest after a long string of Hollywood love affairs — including Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski — hit the headlines last week when Us Weekly reported that the new couple spent a “lowkey” night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 27, who previously called their relationship “sacred,” decided to call it quits two months after Davidson had re-checked himself into rehab for PTSD and his borderline personality disorder struggles.

Davidson was also recently slammed with a reckless driving charge after smashing his car into a Beverly Hills home. He was not under the influence and is reported to served 50 hours of community service for the incident.

As for Cline’s past in the Hollywood dating pool, she was previously lovebirds with her “Outer Banks” co-star Chase Stokes. After more than a year of dating, they went their separate ways in late 2021.