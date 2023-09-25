Click to share this via email

Patrick Mahomes tries to be a good wingman.

On Sunday, the worlds of sports and pop culture collided in a big way when Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs ended up winning in a blowout victory, and speaking with Erin Andrews of Fox Sports after the game, Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes admitted he felt a bit of “pressure” from the Swiftie contingent watching the game.

“Yeah, I heard she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure. So I knew I had to get it to Trav,” Mahomes said.

“I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the ‘Swifties’ wanted him to,” the football star added.

All eyes have been on Swift and Kelce since rumours first emerged earlier this month that the the pop star was dating the NFL player.

Swift was seen at Sunday’s game, watching from a box at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Kelce’s mother.

On Twitter, fans predictably got very excited.

