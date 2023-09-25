Kate Beckinsale has had enough of social media trolls.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share that while she gets a lot of hate online, she also receives a lot of love.

Beckinsale shared a clip of herself previously showing off her impressive fake sneeze on the “Tonight Show” while chatting to Jimmy Fallon.

The “Serendipity” star wrote in the caption, “So – those of you who have been following my stories the last couple of days have definitely had a little insight into the fairly constant f**kwittery and bullying that I can receive pretty regularly on this app.

“What I want to say is first of all, I have been overwhelmed by the number of supportive and incredible messages I have received from kind strangers that outnumber and outweigh the arseholes by two million percent,” she continued.

Beckinsale added, “The second is this, and the reason I feel social media has the possibility of being such a loving and positive force – a few years ago I went on @fallontonight and told this story about my fake sneeze . I received a DM a week or so later (which sadly got lost ) from a woman who said her autistic 7 year old son had been entirely non verbal forever ,and then became obsessed with this sneezing clip,,kept requesting it over and over, and then suddenly said the first word he has ever said in his life and the word was ‘Achoo.'”

Beckinsale — who doesn’t hold her tongue when it comes to telling people what she thinks on social media — shared, “May I thank all of you and most particularly that lady who I wish would message me again so I can thank her properly. She and you are why I stay on here and why I feel people are ultimately good and the chance to connect with strangers can be such an incredible gift . Unless you are a farty twatty man who thinks women should stay in the kitchen or some other irritant in which case it’s a gift in the sense of a poo wrapped in some sweating cling film. Love you, you the good ones, you the achoo-ing ones xxx”