Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis is opening up about how she’s doing amid the actor’s battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Heming Willis spoke about her journey as a caregiver during an interview with “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb.

The Make Time Wellness founder appeared on the show on Monday to kick off World Frontotemporal Dementia Awareness Week, alongside CEO of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration Susan Dickinson.

Heming Willis shared, “Dementia is hard.

“It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is.”

Exclusive: In honor of World Frontotemporal Dementia Awareness week, Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis speaks to @hodakotb about the condition in her first interview since his diagnosis. “It was the blessing and the curse,” Emma said of receiving Bruce’s diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/VY5yhVjZIf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 25, 2023

Heming Willis admitted it’s unclear if her husband is aware of his condition, telling the show: “It’s hard to know.”

The model explained how coming to terms with the “Die Hard” star’s diagnosis was “the blessing and the curse.”

She added, “To finally understand what was happening so that I could be into the acceptance of what is — it doesn’t make it any less painful, but … just being in the know of what is happening to Bruce makes it a little easier.”

Heming Willis calls herself a “care partner,” rather than a caretaker.

“It’s important for care partners to look after themselves so that they can be the best care partner for the person they’re caring for,” she said.

She insisted Willis is “the gift that keeps on giving,” adding that he’s taught their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, important things like “love, patience and resilience.”

“It’s teaching them so much and how to care and love, and it’s really a beautiful thing amongst the sadness,” Heming Willis continued.

Willis retired from acting in March 2022 due to issues with aphasia, and in February, his family shared that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.