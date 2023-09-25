Drake has beef with Charlamagne Tha God.

On Sunday, the Canadian rapper posted a series of Instagram Story posts lighting into the “Breakfast Club” radio host after he said “nobody cared” about Drake’s latest single.

“Drake put out a song last Friday and nobody cared,” Charlamagne said on the “Brilliant Idiots” podcast. “It came out last Friday and people just started talking about the lyrics yesterday… That’s not Drake-like. He’s gonna be fine regardless.”

The host was referring to Drake and SZA’s new single “Slime You Out”, which was released on Sept. 15, and immediately went to No. 1 on Spotify’s U.S. streaming chart.

But apparently Drake did not appreciate Charlamagne’s comments, taking to his Instagram Story to lay into the radio host.

“Are you ok Lenard?? You kinda weirding me out g,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. “Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type s**t…whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya f**king goof.”

In another post, Drake shared a photo of Charlamagne, with the caption, “In deep thought about how you the off brand Morris Chestnut.”

This is hardly the first time Charlamagne has speculated about a possible decline in Drake’s popularity.

“Let me ask y’all a question: are we still in the Drake era?” he said on the same podcast three years ago. “Or is radio such a prehistoric form of media that it hasn’t changed the temperature to what’s actually going on out here in these streets? It still feels like we’re in a Drake era. I don’t think we’re in a Drake era, I don’t think we’ve been in a Drake era for the past three or four years.”