Saturday officially kicked off the start of fall, so comfy up in a flannel, wrap yourself in a blanket and brew a cup of pumpkin-spice coffee, as you’ll need to be in the coziest state to get some much-needed online shopping done.
Luckily, Amazon Canada never disappoints in terms of deals and saving cash, and you can stomp your autumn boot into the vast variety of price-slashed products waiting to appear on the front step of your door.
We’ve broken down some of the best deals on Amazon Canada this week, so you don’t have to get a migraine scouring the web for must-have deals.
HOT DEALS
Roboto Vacuum and Mop Combo (71% off)
This Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo will devour dirt, debris and pet hair on any surface from hardwood floor to to tile to carpet. You can also control it with the Tuya Smart App!
Price: $219, 71% off its regular price of $759.
VÉLAMO Retinol Eye Cream (44% off)
Achieve a younger, brighter and well-rested look with the VÉRAMO Retinol Eye Stick.
Price: $24, 44% off its regular price of $44.
SGIN Windows 11 Laptop (72% off)
With its lightning-fast quality, 15″ display and slim, lightweight size, the SGIN Windows 11 Laptop is your key to revving up your tech game.
Price: $489, 72% off its regular price of $1,779.
Tech
82% off of the Android 12 Tablet
62% off of Monster Wireless Earbuds
53% off of Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Up to 39% off of soundscore Noise Cancelling Headphones
27% off of Smart Watch for iPhone and Android
21% off of 2-Pack Portable iPhone Chargers
Beauty
60% off of Luelli Teeth Whitening Kit
Up to 56% off of Vintage Leather Bags
55% off of Sticky Strapless Push-Up Bra
53% off of Polarized Sunglasses
Up to 51% off of Women’s High-Waisted Underwear 5-Pack
49% off of bayfree Cream Blush for Cheeks
47% off of Under Eye Patches (20 Pairs)
Up to 27% off of Select Skin Care & Cosmetics
29% off of Gel Nail Polish Set
19% off of Hair Waver Curling Iron
16% off of Eyelash Growth Serum
Home and Living
71% off of the Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
65% off of Can-Shaped Drinking Glasses (Set of 6)
Up to 33% off of Outdooring Living and Furniture
Up to 31% off of Select Cooking Appliances
Up to 30% off of Nutrition and Wellness Products
Up to 29% off of Home Storage and Home Décor Products
Up to 29% off of Select Rugs and Furniture
Up to 28% off of Select Baby Products
Up to 25% off of Bathing and Floorcare Products
