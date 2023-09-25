Saturday officially kicked off the start of fall, so comfy up in a flannel, wrap yourself in a blanket and brew a cup of pumpkin-spice coffee, as you’ll need to be in the coziest state to get some much-needed online shopping done.

Luckily, Amazon Canada never disappoints in terms of deals and saving cash, and you can stomp your autumn boot into the vast variety of price-slashed products waiting to appear on the front step of your door.

We’ve broken down some of the best deals on Amazon Canada this week, so you don’t have to get a migraine scouring the web for must-have deals.

HOT DEALS

Robot Vacuum + Mop — Photo: Amazon Canada

This Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo will devour dirt, debris and pet hair on any surface from hardwood floor to to tile to carpet. You can also control it with the Tuya Smart App!

Price: $219, 71% off its regular price of $759.

Retinol Eye Cream — Photo: Amazon Canada

Achieve a younger, brighter and well-rested look with the VÉRAMO Retinol Eye Stick.

Price: $24, 44% off its regular price of $44.

SGIN Windows Laptop — Photo: Amazon Canada

With its lightning-fast quality, 15″ display and slim, lightweight size, the SGIN Windows 11 Laptop is your key to revving up your tech game.

Price: $489, 72% off its regular price of $1,779.

Tech

(L-R): SGIN Tablet, Monster Earbuds — Photo: Amazon Canada

82% off of the Android 12 Tablet

62% off of Monster Wireless Earbuds

53% off of Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Up to 39% off of soundscore Noise Cancelling Headphones

27% off of Smart Watch for iPhone and Android

21% off of 2-Pack Portable iPhone Chargers

Beauty

(L-R): e.l.f, Olay — Photo: Amazon Canada

60% off of Luelli Teeth Whitening Kit

Up to 56% off of Vintage Leather Bags

55% off of Sticky Strapless Push-Up Bra

53% off of Polarized Sunglasses

Up to 51% off of Women’s High-Waisted Underwear 5-Pack

49% off of bayfree Cream Blush for Cheeks

47% off of Under Eye Patches (20 Pairs)

Up to 27% off of Select Skin Care & Cosmetics

29% off of Gel Nail Polish Set

19% off of Hair Waver Curling Iron

16% off of Eyelash Growth Serum

Home and Living

(L-R) KRUPS, Fykee — Photos: Amazon Canada

71% off of the Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

65% off of Can-Shaped Drinking Glasses (Set of 6)

Up to 33% off of Outdooring Living and Furniture

Up to 31% off of Select Cooking Appliances

Up to 30% off of Nutrition and Wellness Products

Up to 29% off of Home Storage and Home Décor Products

Up to 29% off of Select Rugs and Furniture

Up to 28% off of Select Baby Products

Up to 25% off of Bathing and Floorcare Products