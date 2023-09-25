Click to share this via email

Beyoncé was joined by a special guest onstage in Houston over the weekend.

The “Crazy in Love” hitmaker brought Megan Thee Stallion out to surprise fans in her hometown during the “Renaissance” tour show at NRG Stadium on Saturday.

“Do we have any savage ladies and gentlemen in the house tonight?” Bey asked the crowd, adding: “Please give it up for Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion,” Variety reported.

Beyonce then said of Megan, “Don’t she make you proud, Houston? She makes me proud.”

“I love you Beyoncé,” the “Hot Girl Summer” musician replied.

The pair — who teamed up for “Savage Remix” back in 2020 — belted out the track during their first-ever gig collab of the song for very excited fans.

Megan’s appearance comes after she pulled out of her scheduled performance at the Global Citizen festival in New York due to an “unforeseen scheduling conflict.”

With both Megan and Bey being from Houston, fans could’ve guessed what they had up their sleeve.