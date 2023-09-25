Taylor Swift has got a new beau.

In the world of pop culture, all eyes are on the “Anti-Hero” singer and her rumoured romance with NFL star Travis Kelse, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Amazingly, it all started with something like a fantasy.

Check out our full timeline of the Swift/Kelce whirlwind.

READ MORE: Travis Kelce Tried And Failed To Give Taylor Swift His Number: ‘A Little Butthurt’

July 2023

On July 7 and 8, Swift brought her blockbuster Eras Tour to Kansas City, and Kelce couldn’t resist attending and trying to shoot his shot.

Later that month, on Kelce’s podcast with his fellow NFL star brother Jason, “New Heights”, he revealed that he had attempted to meet Swift.

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings New episode premieres NOW! Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said. “So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He then revealed that the bracelet actually had his number on it.

September 12

More than a month after Kelce went public with his interest in Swift, gossip site Deux Moi reported on rumours that the two had started dating.

Website The Messenger followed that up with a source claiming that the two had indeed been “quietly hanging out.”

The source added, “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Later that day, though, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football.”

September 15

Days after the news broke, Kelce’s brother Jason was asked about all the rumours.

“I’ve seen these rumours, I cannot comment,” the Philadelphia Eagles centre said.

“Ever since ‘Catching Kelce,’ everybody has been infatuated with Travis’ love life,” Jason added, referring to his brother’s dating show. “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun. We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

READ MORE: Travis Kelce Reacts To NFL Announcers Making Taylor Swift Jokes Amid Romance Rumours

September 16

The next day, Kelce himself was asked about the rumours, and he responded by refusing to get into it.

“I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life,” he said. “I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that and I’m not gonna give you anything.”

When NFL Network’s Rich Eisen used his show to drop in references to titles of Swift’s songs while talking about Kelce’s performance on the field, the player commented on Instagram, “Well played Rich…. Well played 👏🏻😂.”

September 20

Days later, appearing on the WIP Morning Show, Jason was once against asked about the rumours surrounding his brother and Swift, and he all but confirmed them.

“I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world,” he said. ”But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true.”

September 21

The Messenger then reported on a source who confirmed Kelce and Swift had “hung out,” but denied that the relationship was “serious.”

“She and Travis have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious,” the source said. “She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week,” the insider exclusively tells The Messenger. “He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Joins Travis Kelce’s Mom At Kansas City Chiefs Game

September 24

Photo: AP Photo/Ed Zurga

On Sunday, Sept. 24, all the rumours came to a head when Swift was spotted attending the Kansas City Chief’s blowout game against the Chicago Bears.

Not only was Swift at the game, she sat in a box alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna.

📹| Taylor and Travis Kelce's mom enjoying the game at Arrowhead stadium today! pic.twitter.com/gVPWedkgvx — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) September 24, 2023

Swift wore a red Chiefs shit and cheered for Kelce, who was seen appearing to looking at her lovingly from the field.

Travis Kelce can’t get enough Taylor Swift. He looks up and says “Damn, there she is right there.” pic.twitter.com/HXTHAXwwD1 — Geoff Abbott (@VisionaryDigMar) September 25, 2023

The pair were then seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium together.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game (Chiefs won!) !!! 🥹

pic.twitter.com/2NfxYNsn20 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 25, 2023

An eyewitness told ET that after leaving the game, Swift and Kelce went to a trendy restaurant in Kansas City, which the football player had bought out for the night.

“Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis,” the source said. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis’ teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom, Donna Kelce. The party lasted until 2 a.m.”