Fans of “The Office” might have something big to look forward to.

According to Puck News, series creator Greg Daniels is reportedly “set to do a reboot” of the highly popular sitcom.

No further details about the reboot were offered, including whether any of the original cast would return for a reboot.

News of a potential reboot of “The Office” comes a day after the WGA announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP that would end the Hollywood writers strike, which has been ongoing since May.

A deal has yet to be struck with the actors union, SAG-AFTRA, which has been on strike since July.

“The Office”, a remake of the British series created by Ricky Gervais, premiered in 2005, starring Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling and more.

Despite initially rocky critical reception and ratings, the series grew into one of the most popular sitcoms of the late 2000s.

The show has also become a favourite of Gen Z during the streaming era, including singer Billie Eilish, who has frequently shared her love for “The Office”.

In February 2022, Daniels talked to Collider about the possibility of rebooting the show.

“[‘The Office’] was such a wonderful and rare experience that obviously you don’t want to just go back to it and kind of possibly disappoint people when right now, they couldn’t be happier about it,” he said at the time. “I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way ‘[The] Mandalorian’ is like an extension of ‘Star Wars’.”