Kim Kardashian is creating online buzz.

The starlet shredded off her famous locks in exchange for a sleek and sheer buzzcut while covering the latest issue of style mag CR Fashion Book.

She accompanied the trendy trim with razor-thin eyebrows, cat-eye sunglasses and a dirt-smeared tank top.

Kim Kardashian in “CR Fashion Book” — Photography by NADIA LEE COHEN, Fashion by CARINE ROITFELD & BEN PERREIRA

She’s featured on the magazine’s Muse edition, which highlights her contributions to both the beauty and fashion world (with her brands SKIMs and SKYY) and her efforts to reform the justice system in the United States of America.

The caption for the short-cut pic features a quote from her interview with the publication: “I think the biggest issue I haven’t achieved, that remains a priority, and one that I cannot achieve on my own, is with our judicial system and our prison system and how they are run. I just hope to make a difference in some way during my lifetime.”

As always with someone from the Kardashian fam, the online reactions were mixed with admiration and criticism on social media.

“Looking more and more like her ex-husband’s new wife,” commented one social media user, seemingly making a shady reference to her estranged ex-husband Kanye West’s new relationship with architectural designer Bianca Censori.

“WOW a short hair Kim is something I didn’t know I needed,” praised another fan with a surprised reaction.

CR Fashion Book Issue 23 Muses is available for pre-sale now.