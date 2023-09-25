Usher is ready to celebrate when he takes the stage at the 2024 Super Bowl.

The “Yeah!” hitmaker was announced as the upcoming Halftime Show performer over the weekend, before speaking out about doing the honours on Monday’s “CBS Mornings”.

“This is a moment that I’ve waited my entire life for and I am not coming to disappoint. This is going to be a celebration.”

Usher — who kept the performance a secret for days before the announcement — shared, “30 years ago I made a commitment to offer my best.

“And here 30 years later now, it’s being rewarded with one of the most prestigious performances and stages anybody could ever play on.”

The musician gushed, “This is a moment that I’ve waited my entire life for and I am not coming to disappoint. This is going to be a celebration.”

“This is a moment that I’ve waited my entire life for and I’m not coming to disappoint”: @Usher says he wants to make his 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance a show that his fans and the @NFL will never forget. #SBLVIII https://t.co/pVYMeMXYQu pic.twitter.com/WPFHA09mvy — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 25, 2023

READ MORE: Usher Discusses Call From Jay-Z Inviting Him To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘It’s Magic Time’

Jay-Z — who is helping to produce the Halftime Show — called Usher to see if he’d do the honours.

“He’s like, ‘It’s your time. It’s the magic moment,'” Usher recalled.

The singer said of his kids thinking he has what it takes to take to the stage, “My kids were like, ‘Dad, you should play the Super Bowl.’ I’m telling you. There’s a petition online, and I’m like, ‘You know what, you gotta speak these things into existence.'”

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Stars In Usher’s New Music Video ‘Boyfriend’, Seemingly Shades Darius Jackson

He teased of which songs he’ll be performing, “I definitely have a long list of people who I have collaborated with and also too, a long list of songs that means so much to people. For every experience I’ve had, there is a song.

“So I’m trying to figure out how to entertain people and make certain they understand the legacy, enjoy the moment and make certain they have a show they will never forget,” he added, praising the long list of stars who have done it right in the past.

Super Bowl LVIII is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on February 11, 2024.