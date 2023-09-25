Keke Palmer is keeping her private life private.

On Monday, the “Nope” star appeared on “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who tried to get the lowdown on whether she’s still with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

“Not y’all trying to get into it! They trying it on the ‘Today’ show,” Palmer joked.

“We want to know if you’re happy,” Hager said, to which Palmer replied, “Yes, life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously.”

Kotb asked if she meant that “for the relationship…?” but the actress told her, “I’m not trying to be specific!”

“Well, are y’all together?” Hager then asked point blank, to which Palmer said, “I’m going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé’s book: Mind y’all’s business.”

Hager responded, “We will do that.”

The status Palmer and Jackson’s relationship has been the source of much speculation since July, when the fitness instructor criticized her outfit in a social media post of her dancing with Usher at his Las Vegas residency.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted, before eventually deleting his account due to the backlash.

In August, the couple spent Palmer’s 30th birthday together, with Jackson referring to her as his “partner in crime” on social media.