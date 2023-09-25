Dane Cook is beginning the next big chapter of his life.

Wedding bells rang for the comedian, 51, and his fitness instructor wife, Kelsi Taylor, 24, on Saturday at a luxury estate in O’ahu, Hawaii, according to People. A tight-knit group of 20 guests attended the exclusive ceremony.

“We chose Hawaii because it has such a special place in our hearts and our relationship,” Cook spilled to the mag. “It was one of the first trips we ever went on together and we continue to go back often. It’s such an oasis and we couldn’t be more excited to have spent our wedding week surrounded by the beauty of Oahu.”

Photos obtained by People of the special day depict Cook in a tailored navy suit as he shares laughs and holds hands with Taylor, who donned a maxi dress with a thigh-high slit by Grace Loves Lace. She also had a floor-length veil draped from her hair bun.

Taylor described the wedding’s décor as “minimal garden party vibes with bright, bold florals.” The event’s stunning look was achieved with the help of Katie Jansen from Stylish Details Events.

On top of that, the celebration also included a BBQ, jazz bar, pool party and a beach day.

“Something intimate, connected and filled with fun. We decided to do a full week vacation with a wedding right in the middle and we wouldn’t want it any other way! Nothing better than spending this special time with all of our favourite people,” continued Cook.

As Taylor waltzed down the aisle with her wedding flowers, “Marry Me” by Train was the soundtrack. Their outro song was the classic rom-com track “You Make My Dreams Come True” by Daryl Hall & John Oates.

In a 2018 Q&A, Cook shared their backstory to Instagram that the pair met during a game night.