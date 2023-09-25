Click to share this via email

Joe Biden has made another gaffe.

On Saturday, the American president delivered a speech to the Congressional Black Congress in Washington, D.C., where LL Cool J and MC Lyte were both present to receive awards.

But when it came time to talk about the two artists, Biden ended up butchering LL’s name.

“Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip-hop in America, LL Jay Cool J, uhhh … ” he said.

The internet immediately lit into Biden for not saying the rapper’s name properly.

Biden fucking up LL Cool J's name like the name ain't simple as shit 💀 — ミ☆ (@lawstcuhse) September 24, 2023

Others also criticized Biden for his comment, “By the way, that boy’s got— that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs.”

The use of the term “boy” as a racist and denigrating way to refer to Black men has a long history in America.

Didn’t have Biden calling LL Cool J boy on the bingo card — JP BROOKLYN (@JPBROOKLYN42) September 24, 2023

Joe Biden calling LL Cool J a boy during Congressional Black Caucus speech pic.twitter.com/IZg6vv78Eq — EFV Nation 🌐 (@EFVnation) September 24, 2023

What Joe Biden did to LL Cool J is exactly why Ice Cube said he'll never have dinner with the president 🤦🏾 — King_Hope (@yourbrotherhope) September 24, 2023

LL, who has not commented on the controversy, was there alongside MC Lyte to receive the Phoenix Award for their contributions to music.