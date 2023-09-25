Martin Scorsese is voicing his opinion on Marvel movies again.

The filmmaker — who has been promoting his latest flick “Killers of the Flower Moon” — previously hit headlines after saying Marvel movies were “not cinema.”

“There are going to be generations now that think movies are only those—that’s what movies are… they already think that.”

Scorsese then spoke about the comic book entertainment industry in a new interview with GQ four years later, saying of how much of it currently makes up what you can see in a theatre: “The danger there is what it’s doing to our culture.

“Because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those—that’s what movies are.”

Scorsese went on, “They already think that. Which means that we have to then fight back stronger. And it’s got to come from the grassroots level. It’s gotta come from the filmmakers themselves. And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And hit ’em from all sides. Hit ’em from all sides, and don’t give up. Let’s see what you got. Go out there and do it. Go reinvent. Don’t complain about it. But it’s true, because we’ve got to save cinema.”

Martin Scorsese. Credit: Bruce Gilden & Magnum Photos/GQ

Scorsese said cinema could be anything, it didn’t just have to be serious — for example, “Some Like It Hot” was cinema.

However, the movie-maker added, “I do think that the manufactured content isn’t really cinema.”

Scorsese continued, “No, I don’t want to say it. But what I mean is that, it’s manufactured content. It’s almost like AI making a film. And that doesn’t mean that you don’t have incredible directors and special effects people doing beautiful artwork. But what does it mean? What do these films, what will it give you? Aside from a kind of consummation of something and then eliminating it from your mind, your whole body, you know? So what is it giving you?”

Scorsese isn’t a “Luddite or a technophobe,” the reporter stated, adding that he was excited about “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “about 3D and IMAX and formal and technological experimentation as anyone else.”

“I’m looking forward to new ways,” Scorsese said. “It’s just, I got as far as this. And that’s what I do. That’s it. And if I could just muster up the energy, God willing, to make a couple more, one more maybe, and that’s it, okay? That’s as far as I got. You keep going until you can’t.

“But what I mean is that you gotta rip it out of your skull and your guts. To find out what the hell you really… what do you really feel should be said at this point in life by you? You gotta say something with a movie. Otherwise, what’s the point of making it? You’ve got to be saying something.”

