Alicia Keys may be planning to spill some tea.

The singer recently filed a trademark application for “Alicia Teas” through her company AK Worldwide, TMZ reported.

With the filing, the company would lock up the name for a potential tea line.

The very punny name originated with a gift Keys got from her husband, Swizz Beatz, who in 2020 gifted her with a personalized line of teas.

“Everybody in Starbucks all around the world will see Alicia Teas. Happy birthday, baby. Love you,” he joked at the time.

Keys launched AK Worldwide in 2009 to handle her projects, including ventures outside the world of music.

“It really explores the ways I can affect the world in a positive way, even outside of music,” Keys said at the time. “It is really about finding ways to bring forth things into the world that will give you and all the people that encounter them, and myself, inspiration.”

In the years since, Keys has gotten in on a number of business ventures, including launching her own skincare line in partnership with e.l.f. cosmetics in 2020.

She also partnered with Dr. Deepak Chopra’s Chopra Global on a 21-day meditation experience titled, “Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness,” for an audio meditation app.