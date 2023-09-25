Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have reportedly reached a settlement amid their bitter custody battle.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Sudeikis — who hit headlines in April 2022 after Wilde was served legal papers while she was on stage at CinemaCon — has agreed to pay $27,500 USD per month in child support for their two kids; Otis, 9, and Daisy, 6.

The settlement comes almost two years after the pair — who dated from 2011 until 2020 — first entered into their legal battle.

READ MORE: Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Lawsuit Filed By Former Nanny ‘Fully Dismissed’

The child support amount is reported to be based on Sudeikis’ estimated 2023 income of $10.5 million and Wilde’s estimated income of $500,000.

The paper stated the five-figure sum included $10,300 for their son and $17,200 for their daughter.

READ MORE: Sources Say Olivia Wilde’s Lawyers’ Report That Jason Sudeikis Is Trying To ‘Litigate Her Into Debt’ Is ‘Insane’

The court docs started, according to the Mail, “The parties agree that child support for the minor children in the amount of $27,500 per month is sufficient to maintain the needs of the minor children considering Jason’s station in life … is consistent with each child’s best interest, and application of the guideline would be unjust or inappropriate in this case.”

The docs also reportedly stated that the exes would share joint custody of their kids on a “week-on, week-off basis.”

The settlement added that in addition to the monthly payment, Sudeikis would also pay 25 percent of Wilde’s childcare expenses.