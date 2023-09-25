Indigenous Canadian TikTok star and musician, Tia Wood, is readying her debut album.

The 24-year-old opened up to ET Canada for our upcoming special in honour of National Truth and Reconciliation Day on September 30 about the creative process, which has so far been two and a half years in the making, since Wood left the Reserve.

Wood — who is TikTok famous with a following of 2.3 million — has the social media platform to thank for playing a big role in sharing her Indigenous culture and educating others online. The singer said “bringing awareness and the beautiful opportunities” that have emerged from creating content have been the best parts about sharing her truth on TikTok.

“I started realizing that there was a lack of awareness, and that’s when I became more meaningful in the stuff I was posting.”

“I’ve been invited to tables and to spaces that I’ve never been invited to before, and that’s been really, really special,” she told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman.

It was “early on” when Wood realized she was making a difference for others.

“I started TikTok as just kind of like a fun little thing. I had no intentions of becoming an influencer or a spokesperson for Indigenous people,” she admitted, “but it was really early on when I started realizing that there was a lack of awareness, and that’s when I became more meaningful in the stuff I was posting.”

As for the feedback she’s received, “it’s been really positive,” Wood said.

“Surprisingly, like with the whole music thing, I didn’t really have intentions to start music either just because my family did it already. But when I was getting such positive feedback on the sounds I was creating, it was pretty insane,” she said.

“So you’re working on your first album?” Hoffman asked.

“Yeah. Yeah,” Wood confirmed.

“I hope it not only reaches just Indigenous people, but beyond that, I want to share Indigenous sounds with people who haven’t heard it before.”

When asked how excited her fans are for her first album, the singer laughed, saying, “They’re getting pretty impatient with me.”

However, “it’s always a good sign,” she said of her fans’ excitement. “I’m just so excited to put it out, you know? It’s going to, I hope it not only reaches just Indigenous people, but beyond that, I want to share Indigenous sounds with people who haven’t heard it before.”

Speaking of the creative process, Wood confessed that “it all started maybe like two and a half years ago when I left the Reserve.

“I had no intentions on leaving, like for good. But I was out there in L.A. and it was the night before I was supposed to come back home that I had just enough money for first month’s rent and like I bought a $100 bed,” the popular TikToker explained. “And then it just started from there, you know, and taking myself out of such a familiar place as the reservation kind of started that process. It was the longing for home. It was realizing how lucky I was to grow up around such a beautiful culture and such wonderful people. And that’s kind of the inspiration and the thoughts behind the album.

“I’m excited because I feel like my worldview and my perspective is, you know, being a Rez girl hasn’t really had a lot of shine on it, you know?” she added. “It’s not a perspective that people hear every day. So I’m excited to share that story not only for people around the world, but more so to inspire all the kids out there and show them that we do have beautiful stories to tell and they’re worth sharing.”

ET Canada’s 30-minute special “Indigenous Artists and Icons: Inspiring Change”, featuring Wood, will air on Friday September 29th at 7:30 p.m. ET.