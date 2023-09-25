Will Smith is another year older.

On Monday, the Oscar-winning actor turned 55 years old, and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, paid loving tribute to her husband in a post on Instagram.

READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates 52nd Birthday With A Fresh New Hair Look

“Willard✨,” she wrote, “I am so glad you were born on this day. Without you I would not have experienced the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family.”

The post included a black-and-white throwback photo of the couple with their children still youngsters.

“On this Divine assignment we’ve chosen to walk together, I am grateful for the wells of laughter along the trails of tears we’ve shared,” Pinkett continued. “Thank you for helping me learn to embrace it all … with a smile. Here’s to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance and joy♥️🪽”

On his own account, Smith celebrated his birthday by looking back on his big day five years ago, when he went bungee jumping off a flying helicopter.

“5 years ago today, somebody was trippin’!” he wrote, sharing the video of the feat.

READ MORE: Will Smith Speaks Out In Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike: ‘It’s A Pivotal Moment’

Last week, Pinkett celebrated her 52nd birthday, and her husband shared his own tribute on Instagram.

“I’ve been to 28 of your birthday parties. (I don’t know if we’re ever gonna top the one that Rakim performed at… but here’s to a Lifetime of trying!)” he wrote, sharing a slideshow of photos from birthdays past.

Smith and Pinkett first met on the set of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in 1994, when she auditioned for the role of his girlfriend Lisa Wilkes, which ended up going to Nia Long.

They tied the knot in 1997 and have two children together, Jaden and Willow. Smith also has another son, Trey, who he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.