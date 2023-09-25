As we all swap our sweet summer crop tops for comfy autumn coziness, Meghan Markle transitioned her glam maxi dresses to a posh and cozy tweed coat.

With crisp leaves falling and temperatures dropping, it’s the perfect time to channel the Duchess’s warm-and-chic style. Though Markle’s spending habits are royally regal, we can achieve similar looks with the fresh help of Amazon Canada’s virtual clothing racks.

Women’s Poncho Tweed Cape Coat

Mucros
Mucros — Photo: Amazon Canada

Wrap yourself in elegance! This Markle-inspired poncho is 100% wool tweed and resembles a stunning autumn colour palette.

Price: $296

Double-Breasted Pea Coat

Chrisuno
Chrisuno — Photo: Amazon Canada

 

This timeless, classic pea coat is tailored to complement your figure. It comes with a detachable and adjustable waist belt to highlight your curves.

Price: $124, available in sizes S-3XL.

Double-Breasted Wool Coat with Collar

chouyatou
chouyatou — Photo: Amazon Canada

Perfect for autumn and beyond, this wool coat is lined with polyester to ensure warmth. Classic meets contemporary with its notch lapel and long sleeves.

Price: $102, available in sizes S-2XL.

Plus Size Houndstooth Fringe Poncho

WDIRARA
WDIRARA — Photo: Amazon Canada

This sophisticated shawl features a chic houndstooth print and trendy fringe, which never age out of style. It’s stretchy and soft, ensuring a comfortable fall fit.

Price: $52-$63, depending on the size. Available in sizes L, XL and 4XL.

Herringbone-Style Buttoned Wool Cape

Aran Wool Mills
Aran Wool Mills — Photo: Amazon Canada

Resembling the classic herringbone style rocked by Meghan, this wool buttoned cape is crafted for comfort and style.

Price: $109.

Plaid Faux Fur Poncho with Collar

This one-size-fits-all poncho boasts a striking 2-tone faux fur collar, adding a touch of royal luxury. It’s a breeze to slip off with its open sleeve style.

Price: $36.

