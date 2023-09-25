“Northern Touch”, arguably the most important Canadian rap song of all time, turns 25 this year.

To mark the occasion, The Black Academy’s 2023 Legacy Awards, which took place last night at History in Toronto, closed the show with a tribute to the iconic track. The song’s original artists — Kardinal Offishall, Red1 of Rascalz, Choclair and Thrust — introduced a new crop of Canadian rappers — Taaylee G, Tamir, YSN Fab and Zach Zoya — to perform their take on the 1998 rap anthem.

Eventually, the OGs even joined the young emcees to finish the song. Check out the performance below.

Speaking to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante at the Legacy Awards, Kardinal Offishall said it was “incredible” to be able to celebrate the track a quarter-century later, adding that “we didn’t know that it was going to be as big as it was going to be when we did it.”

Offishall recalls embarking on a sold-out, nationwide tour with his fellow “Northern Touch” artists — including Rascalz, Checkmate, Thrust and Choclair — shortly after the track was released and witnessing first-hand the impact it was having around the country.

“That was the first time that we ever saw hip-hop fans from this country spaz out, like come down in droves. Everybody was wilin’ out. And by the time that we actually performed ‘Northern Touch’, because we all did our own material, it was absolute chaos and mayhem. So I think as much as it was a lot of people’s firsts as fans, it was a first for us as Canadian artists as well.”

Kardinal Offishall, Red1 of Rascalz, Choclair and Thrust at the Legacy Awards — Photo: George Pimentel

Thrust, who was also on the black carpet, added, “It’s a celebration of perseverance. We came from no radio, no video support, no Jays hats around the city, to now everybody is rocking the Jays to this, you know what I mean? To having the number one rapper in the world. So it’s just a pleasure to be part of it, to be one of the bricks in the pyramid.”

“No pressure at all,” joked Zoya about performing the “Northern Touch” tribute at the show. “I’m feeling a little jittery about it, but it’s an honuor. It’s also how great moments are made — you shouldn’t feel chill about it.”

“Northern Touch” tribute at the Legacy Awards — Photo: George Pimentel

Despite last night’s celebration, Offishall noted that the 25th anniversary “Northern Touch” “flew over” a lot of heads in the industry this year, but shouted out Drake for paying tribute to Canada’s hip-hop and R&B greats at his All Canadian North Stars show as part of OVO weekend in 2022.

“Drake did a big thing when he brought a good amount of Canadian talent together and even just the head nod that he gave to ‘Northern Touch’ as being, you know, in his eyes, you know, ‘the Canadian the national anthem,’ Offishall said. “So for us, it’s really dope because it started as an underground thing, like it was a mixtape thing initially. To see it go from a mixtape idea and then it grew and grew and how it impacted, you know, the different emcees, deejays, but even people outside of music, it really resonated through the DNA of Canada.

“We can go to the far East all the way to Victoria, and people will say how they grew up on ‘Northern Touch’ and that it’s such a pivotal Canadian song for them. So I think it’s super incredible to have been a part of that myself.”