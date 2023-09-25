Nearly two months after Angus Cloud’s death, the late actor’s loved ones are opening up about the final days leading up to his devastating loss, and his “deep troubles” battling addiction.

In an interview with People, the late “Euphoria” star’s mother, Lisa Cloud, emotionally recalled finding her son slouched over his bedroom desk, where he often fell asleep in his chair, creating art. As she approached her son to say good morning, she quickly realized something wasn’t right.

“I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him — mouth to mouth — and I was compressing him,” she tearfully recounted. “I was screaming for my neighbour because I didn’t want to leave him and call 911 and I just kept at it until they took him away.

“I miss him so much. He was the love of my life,” she said.

“I always knew he was special and I’m so glad the world also found out he was special.”

Angus — born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey — suddenly died on July 31 at his mother’s Oakland, California home at the age of 25. Last week, his cause of death was revealed, with the Alameda County Coroner revealing the young actor died from an accidental overdose, suffering “from acute intoxication from the combination of drugs.”

“It was predominantly the central nervous system depressants. It started to slow his heart and slow his breathing,” Lisa told People of her son’s death. “He got tired from lack of oxygen. Everything just slowed down, and eventually his heart stopped and he went to sleep. But he didn’t kill himself.”

“You know, he’s not just an actor who overdosed. He was a beautiful soul, and that’s why people miss him so much,” said the mom of three, whose spirits have been brightened by the outpour of love from Angus’ fans. Lisa is also a mother to twin daughters Molly and Fiona.

In the two months leading up to Angus’ death, the actor was grieving the loss of his father, Conor Hickey, who passed away on May 18 at 65, just three months after being diagnosed with mesothelioma cancer. A week before Angus’ overdose, he joined his family in Ireland, including his two sisters, to spread his father’s ashes.

“His dad’s death isn’t responsible for his, but he clearly couldn’t cope.”

“[They] were deeply grieving about their dad,” Lisa said. “They were all devastated.

“There were deep troubles,” she added of her son’s struggles the week leading up to his death, noting he was feeling sick and withdrawn. “He was not functioning, and it was clear he was grief-stricken. And if you are somebody who turns to drugs, that would be the logical thing to do, and that’s what he did. His dad’s death isn’t responsible for his, but he clearly couldn’t cope.”

Nonetheless, the day before Angus died, he was in good spirits. He spent time with his uncle, Kevin Cloud, who described his time with his nephew as “an easy and happy time.

“He seemed supremely fit and healthy. The last thing I said to him was, ‘God, you are beautiful,'” he revealed his last words to Angus, noting he was “one of the last people to see him alive.”

That day, Angus also saw his friend Daniel Aguilera, whom he spent two hours painting and spray-painting with. Before the two headed out to the city later at night, Angus hugged his mom goodnight when she went to bed, telling her, “I love you, mama. You’re the best. I’ll see you in the morning.”

“I got to spend the last night of his life with him creating artwork,” Aguilera told People of their night out spray painting a memorial for their close friend who died six years ago from a fentanyl overdose.

“Conor really wanted to honour him that night. It meant a lot to him,” he recalled, noting, “[Angus] wasn’t messed up or anything when I was with him.” The two completed the mural around 4 a.m. before heading back to to Lisa’s house. Aguilera then returned to his home and believes Angus started using drugs after he’d left.

“Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson also spoke out publicly for the first time about Angus’ death, emotionally reflecting on the star’s trajectory throughout the show.

“As many times as I would tell him or compliment his performance, I don’t think he ever truly believed it.”

“Angus was supposed to die at the end of the first season, but I loved him so f**king much,” he revealed. “The first thing I noticed about him was he had those Paul Newman eyes … and his audition tape where he said that his name was Angus Cloud and he’s ‘five foot 12.’ It killed me. He was perfect. I think part of the problem is I would sometimes put actors ahead of the show at times. So I was like, ‘Okay, I can’t kill him because then what is he to look forward to?'”

Levinson added that Angus “had such a unique cadence, humour and sort of pathos to him. There was something unusual and empathetic. His lack of training was a benefit because he wouldn’t overthink.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya told the outlet via email that Angus “felt like a little brother instantly; ironic because we played characters with the exact opposite dynamic.

“I’m lucky because I got to experience the most beautiful parts of him. I got to watch him create and I got to watch him discover the fact that he was an actor. A damn good one at that,” she continued, “and as many times as I would tell him or compliment his performance, I don’t think he ever truly believed it.”

In the early days of Angus’ time on set, Levinson had no clue about his drug use. While his mother knew he smoked marijuana, she didn’t realize he was using other substances.

“He went into these moods that were really awful, and he wasn’t himself, and I now realize that’s because he was on drugs,” Lisa said. “I think he had very deep feelings, and sometimes this world was… he just couldn’t handle it and didn’t want to handle it.

“Was that the demands of being a celebrity and everybody trying to make money off him? Or was that pills that he took for pain? I don’t think you can really separate it,” she continued, referring to pain medication he was prescribed at age 15 — his first encounter with opioids — after he suffered a near-death experience, leaving him with minor brain damage.

“I could always feel that he didn’t want [sobriety] as much as we all wanted it for him.”

Flash forward to the pandemic, Angus had suffered another injury, this time cracking several spots of his calcaneus on his heel, forcing him to walk with a cane four months ahead of beginning production on “Euphoria” season 2.

“That’s really what started his drug-seeking behaviour, I think,” Lisa told the magazine, noting that Angus refused further treatment. “It was hugely painful… He just became unhappy, and he couldn’t figure out how to deal with it.”

“I looked him in the eye and I knew that he wasn’t doing well,” Levinson — a former teenage drug addict — emotionally recalled meeting with Angus in his office one day. “At the same time I’ve been in these situations before where you’re trying to get someone clean. And I just said to him, ‘I love working with you and we’ve got this amazing season planned and stuff, but I need you to be sober because I got to be able to rely on you.'”

The show creator suggested rehab and HBO paid for Angus’ treatment, to which he began a 30-day in-patient program. The actor then returned to set and, for three months, he continued outpatient rehab.

“I could always feel that he didn’t want [sobriety] as much as we all wanted it for him,” Levinson said. “That’s where it gets tricky…It’s just the self-destructive side of addiction and it outweighs everything.”

Angus continued abusing drugs after season 2 wrapped in February 2022, and in May of this year he was hit with the news that his father — who he “absolutely loved” and “thought of as his best friend,” Lisa said — was dying in the hospital. After Angus’ died, he was cremated at the Chapel of the Chimes in Oakland, followed by a memorial service that was held at the city’s Humanist Hall. There, his uncle Kevin sang Jackson Browne’s “For a Dancer” for Angus’ loved ones, including some of his “Euphoria” cast mates.

“I don’t think a spirit like his could be defined,” Zendaya said. “He was one of the most unique and pure hearted people I’ve ever met. I hope he knows how loved he is, how much we miss him and how much better the world is for having felt his glow.

“It was beautiful,” Levinson added. “That community in Oakland is a really special community with a lot of love. We’re on set every day for 12 hours, but I didn’t know what his life looked like outside of it. And to see all those people there who just loved him just as much as everyone did, it was beautiful. It meant a lot to be there.”

“I always knew he was special and I’m so glad the world also found out he was special,” Lisa remarked. “My son will always shine bright.”