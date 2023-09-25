After ongoing speculation, “The Drew Barrymore Show” will officially be returning to small screens in October.

Variety confirms that after a mutual agreement was finally reached between WGA and AMPTP on Sunday, Barrymore will take the host seat in October, a month after the original debut date of Sept. 18.

Controversy bombarded the Emmy winner after she revealed the show would hit the airwaves amid the ongoing and contentious WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood.

Barrymore’s decision to resurrect her show had more layers than met the eye. Behind the scenes, insiders revealed that her motivation was to keep her dedicated staff employed and contractual obligations with her station partners in the daytime TV industry.

However, this rationale was absent from Barrymore’s public statements, leading to confusion and frustration among protesting writers and devoted fans. SAG-AFTRA supported Barrymore’s return, citing a loophole in the Network Code agreement.

This agreement allowed daytime hosts like Barrymore to continue their hosting duties without violating SAG-AFTRA rules, provided they steered clear of discussing or promoting the work affected by the strike.

WGA released a scathing response against her decision, writing: “Drew Barrymore should not be on the air while her writers are on strike fighting for a fair deal. In reality, shows like this cannot operate without writing, and that is struck work.”

Facing criticism from fellow actors and writers on social media and impending picket lines, Barrymore ultimately reversed her decision to resurrect the show during the strikes.

A week later, she took to Instagram to announce the change of heart, writing, “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over.”

An exact premiere date for “The Drew Barrymore Show” has not been set.