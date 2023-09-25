Even when “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” cameras stop rolling, there’s drama going on in real-life.

Both Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral have been temporarily suspended from filming the reality series’ upcoming 14th season while the network and producers investigate an altercation than went down between the two.

The altercation reportedly got physical after Aydin and Cabral got into a heated confrontation while attending an event hosted by their co-star Teresa Giudice last week, Page Six reports.

READ MORE: Teresa Giudice Teaches Drew Barrymore How To Flip A Table, ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Style

The outlet received conflicting information from sources, with one claiming Aydin pushed Cabral, to which Cabral allegedly hit back by throwing a drink at her. Another source claimed that Aydin only pushed Cabral after she aggressively got in Aydin’s face.

Though the “RHONJ” co-stars seemed to get along well upon Cabral joining the cast on the most recent, turbulent season 13, it’s unclear what caused their relationship to turn sour. However, a source told Page Six that the two started to bud heads while shooting the forthcoming 14th season.

READ MORE: Andy Cohen Reacts To Viral Drink Video Of Jennifer Aydin And The Gorgas

This isn’t the first time a heated drink-throwing altercation has occurred between “RHONJ” cast members. Lat year, during BravoCon, Aydin threw her drink at Melissa Gorga’s team and her husband Joe, which was captured in a viral video.

Back in May, ET learned that the fate of the new season was in question.

After an explosive season 13 finale, a source close to production said at the time that filming for season 14 had been “halted” due to “cast conflicts” and production “needs to assess and figure it all out.”

It’s unclear how this incident, and the suspension of Aydin and Cabral, will impact production on the rest of the planned season.

More From ET: