Monday marks the first-ever season premiere of “The Voice” without Blake Shelton in his signature spinning chair, but wife Gwen Stefani made sure he was remembered!

Gwen returned to the singing competition this season, following Blake’s departure after season 23 earlier this year, and she of course did so in flawless style. The No Doubt frontwoman sported a black-and-white checkered ensemble — bra top, high-waisted skirt and flowing cape — with a matching bow on her high ponytail, but the real highlight was her signature jewellery.

As seen in the season’s first sneak peek, Gwen donned her beloved “Shelton” and “Stefani” necklaces for the big night, keeping her husband of two years close to her heart as she heard the first Blind Auditions of “The Voice” season 24.

This isn’t the first time that Gwen has rocked the necklaces on the show, but it is the first time without Blake by her side — with Reba McEntire taking over Blake’s seat in her first season as a coach.

And Gwen’s not the only coach missing the country star in the first season since his “Voice” retirement.

When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season premiere, Niall Horan admitted he was definitely missing his “TV dad” after the two forged a semi-begrudging bond last season.

“Of course I miss Blake,” Niall shared. “I’m glad I was there for his last season. I got to learn off him and have a bit of a laugh while doing it.”

“Every time he comes to town, he’s like, ‘Can I come over?'” Gwen teased. “They’re like little-big buddies.”

While Gwen told ET that her returns to “The Voice” always seem to be a last-minute decision, she was more than thrilled to be back in her coach’s chair.

“It’s pretty amazing to be around all of these talented people,” she marvelled. “Every time I come back I have so much fun, and to get to know Reba, it’s been incredible.”

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

