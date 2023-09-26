Julia Fox is getting candid about dating Kanye West.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the “Uncut Gems” star revealed that sex wasn’t exactly a feature of her former relationship with the rapper.

In her new memoir, Down the Drain, the 33-year-old gets into detail about a number of her sexual relationships, but as the interviewer pointed out, “One boyfriend you don’t describe sex with is Kanye.”

Fox responded, “Because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that.”

There may have not been sex, but asked if she kept the Birkin bag West gave her while they were dating, Fox said, “of course.”

Last week, in an interview with E! News, the model and actress was asked how much of her memoir would be dedicated to her relationship with West.

“It’s like six pages,” Fox said, admitting of the relationship, “I feel like I went very lightly on it. I’m not trying to have bad blood or anything, it’s all in the past.”

Fox and West dated for roughly a month in 2022, following his split from wife Kim Kardashian.