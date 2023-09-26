Deborra-Lee Furness accidentally spoke out for the first time since her split from Hugh Jackman on Tuesday.

Furness and Jackman — who married in 1996 and share two children together — shocked fans when they announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage earlier this month.

Australian radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson of the “The Kyle & Jackie O Show” ended up calling Furness by accident on Tuesday.

“We have actually called you by mistake, it’s ridiculous,” Sandilands told Furness, according to the Daily Mail.

He added, “Seriously, this isn’t a stitch up.”

Sandilands continued, “We didn’t mean to actually call you. But now you’re here, we won’t go into it. We love you, we hope you’re well.”

Furness didn’t seem to be too bothered by the mistake, telling the hosts: “Thank you guys, I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet.”

“I just feel it’s too soon,” Sandilands said. “I don’t want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat.”

Furness insisted, “Thank you, guys. I really, really appreciate it.”

The accidental call comes after Jackman and Furness confirmed they were divorcing in a statement to People, insisting the split was an amicable one.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” their statement read.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” the message continued.