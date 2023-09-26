Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good haven’t tied the knot.

Over the weekend, the couple sparked rumours that they had gotten married in secret after Majors referred to the actress as “the missus.”

According to People, though, a source close to the couple has confirmed that they are not actually married.

The speculation arose after Majors and Good attended with the Congressional Black Caucus’ eighth annual Black and White Gala in Washington, D.C., which was co-hosted by Good and Larenz Tate on Saturday.

“We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, the way that we shift the world,” Good said, addressing the crowd. “Let’s enjoy ourselves! So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That’s all I got. I’m just happy to be here and I love y’all!”

Turning the mic over to Majors, she said, “Babe, you want to say anything?”

“Y’all heard the missus, so that’s what it is,” the actor said.

Good and Majors were first linked romantically in May, with a source telling People at the time, “Meagan and Jonathan have maintained a friendship for some time. Meagan has shown considerable support towards him. It seems their relationship has developed further from that point.”

In March, Majors was arrested and charged in New York with multiple misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment after an alleged domestic dispute with another woman.

The actor has denied the allegations.