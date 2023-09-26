Say hello to Baby Rocky?

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker threw an elaborate, Disney-themed baby shower for their expected child, and someone may have just revealed the kid’s name.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Snaps Of Disney-Themed Baby Shower

In posts on Instagram from the party, many shared photos of an apple tree dubbed “The Wishing Tree,” on which guests hung messages for the new baby.

When fans zoomed in on the messages, they discovered that one of the cards appeared to read, “May Baby Rocky have the most … life filled with love, happiness…”

Barker has teased in the past that they may like to name their child Rocky.

In a conversation with his 17-year-old daughter Alabama for Complex, they were asked for the “GOAT baby name.”

“Audemars, Milan, f**king Patek,” Alabama joked.

“I like Rocky 13,” Barker added.

When his daughter said, “That’s so bad!” the Blink-182 drummer explained, “That’s this name that’s just been going through my head lately.”

READ MORE: Alabama Barker Reacts To Dad Travis Having A New Baby With Kourtney Kardashian: ‘Having Another Family Member Is Always Awesome’

Despite eventually agreeing, “It is, it is bad,” Barker explained, “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

Asked if he really was going to name his baby Rocky, the musician said, “Possibly,” and added, “And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Barker and Kardashian announced in June that they are expecting their first child together.

Kardashian is mom to three children with ex Scott Disick, while Barker has two kids with ex Shanna Moakler.