Things are reportedly going well between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

After the pair hit headlines over the weekend when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game, a source told ET that they’d spent some time together before that.

The insider said, “Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them.”

Swift has just wrapped the first leg of her much-talked about “Eras Tour” and has been making the most of her time off.

The source went on, “Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it’s been fun hanging out with Travis during this break.

“Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities.”

The comments come after eyewitnesses told ET how Kelce bought out Prime Social Rooftop — the trendy Kansas City restaurant where Kelce took Swift after the game on Sunday night — just so he, Swift and friends could have the place to themselves.

An eyewitness told ET, “Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis’ teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom, Donna Kelce. The party lasted until 2 a.m.”