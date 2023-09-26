Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis are praising their stepmom for her “bravery.”

On Monday, Bruce Willis’ daughters took to social media to offer support to their father Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming, who provided an update on the actor’s frontotemporal dementia while appearing on the “Today” show.

“I truly could not be more proud of @emmahemingwillis for being willing to step out into the public eye, (even though it’s terrifying!!!) to share our family’s story in service of spreading awareness about FTD,” Scout, 32, commended Heming.

“Emma you are such a champion for this cause,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a Reel she shared from Heming’s page highlighting the entrepreneur’s behind-the-scenes and on-camera moments from her “Today” appearance.

Scout concluded by telling Heming that she “inspires [her] EVERY SINGLE F**KING DAY with your bravery and deep deep loving.

“Your courage is moving mountains,” she added of Heming, who’s been an active candidate in spreading awareness for the disease. The 45-year-old has also been candid about her role as Bruce’s caregiver several times since the blended family shared his FTD diagnosis in February.

Tallulah, 29, reposted her sister’s Story, adding: “So proud of my family @emmahemingwillis.”

During Heming’s time on “Today”, she admitted it’s “hard to know” whether Bruce, 68, is aware of his “hard” dementia battle and explained why the condition is a “family disease.”

Bruce and Heming, who’ve been married since 2009, are parents to daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, together. The “Armageddon” actor is also a father to Tallulah, Scout and Rumer, 35, with ex-wife Demi Moore. The blended family often celebrate many milestones and occasions together from Bruce’s birthday to Thanksgiving, and remain united amid Bruce’s health struggles.