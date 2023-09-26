Click to share this via email

Kris Jenner is very proud to be a mom.

This week, the 67-year-old reality star celebrated National Daughter Day with a post on Instagram all about being a mom to her five daughters.

“I am the luckiest mommy in the world to share this beautiful life with my five incredible, loving, kind, generous, strong, smart, creative, amazing daughters!!!” she wrote.

The post included a slideshow of images of her family over the years, with many snaps of her daughters as young children decked out in snow gear, playing with Barbies and more.

“I thank God every single day for choosing me to be their mommy!! I love you my girls forever and ever ❤️😍🙏🏼 ,” she added, tagging her daughters.

Kris is, of course, mom to Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Also included in the slideshow was a photo of Kris’ own mother, MJ.

Along with being a mom, Kris is also a grandmother to several children from each of her daughters, and on Sunday, she joined in the celebrations at Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Disney-themed baby shower.