Joe Jonas was pictured out with his brother Nick on Monday after it was reported he and his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, had agreed to temporarily keep their kids in New York as they work out the details of their divorce.

Joe and Nick remained straight faced as they were snapped together out in NYC on the same day ET obtained court documents which stated both parties had been prohibited from removing the children from the state.

According to the docs, the couple agreed to an interim consent order, filed on Monday, meaning their two daughters would be remaining in the U.S. for now.

The agreement came just a few days after Sophie filed court documents suing Joe in an attempt to return their two daughters home to England.

The musician’s rep fired back at claims suggesting he was refusing to send the kids back to the U.K.

Joe’s rep responded in a statement, obtained by ET, which in part read: “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst.

“The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

Joe — who tied the knot with Sophie in 2019 — filed for divorce on September 1.

