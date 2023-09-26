Click to share this via email

Leonardo DiCaprio and his alleged new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti are taking their romance to the next level.

Ceretti, 25, was snapped meeting 48-year-old DiCaprio’s mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, in Milan, Italy on Sunday as the trio visited the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum.

DiCaprio donned his usual black baseball cap and matching casual outfit for the trip out, while Ceretti also opted for a low-key ensemble in the snaps shared by Page Six.

The supermodel donned a brown jacket and black pants for the museum tour.

Ceretti meeting the family came after Page Six reported her and DiCaprio’s romance was heating up.

“They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” an insider said.

The pair were caught on camera having a steamy makeout session in an Ibiza club last month.

DiCaprio and Ceretti’s Ibiza date came a few weeks before they were seen grabbing ice cream and iced coffee in Santa Barbara, California in photos shared by Page Six.

According to the Daily Mail, the Italian model has split from her husband Matteo Milleri, whom she married in 2020. She’s friends with Gigi Hadid, who DiCaprio has been romantically linked to on and off for months.

ET Canada has contacted Ceretti’s rep for comment.