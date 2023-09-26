Ariana Grande and beau Ethan Slater were pictured having a date night at Disneyland on Friday.

The “Wicked” co-stars were spotted for the first time together as a couple since their respective divorces, linking arms as they walked through the theme park in clips and pics shared on gossip page Deux Moi.

The pair’s outing came after Slater filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay — whom he shares a son with — in July.

Grande, on the other hand, officially filed for divorce from Dalton Gomez — whom she married in 2021 — last week.

Slater’s ex-wife Jay hasn’t been quiet when it comes to voicing her opinion on her former partner’s new romance with Grande.

“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” she previously told Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage.”

Jay and Slater, who gained fame starring in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, were high school sweethearts. They began dating again in 2012 and tied the knot in 2018. Their son was born in 2022.